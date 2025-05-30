New TSA building is under construction at Kahului Airport

A new two-story Transportation Security Administration checkpoint is under construction at Kahului Airport on Maui.

The planned security screening building will be at the south end of the ticket lobby and will have up to six screening lanes designed to increase capacity for TSA operations.

The building's plans also include airport support spaces and tenant retail opportunities located on the ground floor, with the new checkpoint lobby on the second floor.

The $46 million project is largely supported by the federal government. The Federal Aviation Administration contributed over $30.6 million.

“Kahului Airport sees roughly 4.4 million passengers annually,” said Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen in a news release. “Building a new checkpoint will make traveling through Kahului less stressful.”

The project's expected completion date is December 2026.