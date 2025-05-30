© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New TSA building is under construction at Kahului Airport

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published May 30, 2025 at 4:48 PM HST
South TSA checkpoint exterior.
Hawai‘i Department of Transportation
South TSA checkpoint exterior.

A new two-story Transportation Security Administration checkpoint is under construction at Kahului Airport on Maui.

The planned security screening building will be at the south end of the ticket lobby and will have up to six screening lanes designed to increase capacity for TSA operations.

The building's plans also include airport support spaces and tenant retail opportunities located on the ground floor, with the new checkpoint lobby on the second floor.

The $46 million project is largely supported by the federal government. The Federal Aviation Administration contributed over $30.6 million.

“Kahului Airport sees roughly 4.4 million passengers annually,” said Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen in a news release. “Building a new checkpoint will make traveling through Kahului less stressful.”

The project's expected completion date is December 2026.
Tags
Local News MauiInfrastructureDepartment of Transportation
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories