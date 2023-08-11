The Conversation: Climate change and natural disasters; Hawaiʻi Zoning Atlas helps with housing
- Chip Fletcher, interim dean of the University of Hawaiʻi's School of Ocean Earth Science and Technology, talks about climate change in light of the wildfires on Maui
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore gives a Reality Check on Maui's emergency response and Lahaina as a high risk fire area | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi Zoning Atlas Director Trey Gordner explains how an atlas made available on Aug. 14 will provide data and maps important to address housing issues
- Waikōloa Maneuver Area Program Manager Dave Griffen discusses a Big Island World War II military training area and the importance of public input
- University of Hawaiʻi College of Tropical Agriculture retired professor Skip Bittenbender discusses cacao history and hopes for the industry's future