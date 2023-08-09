© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: 6 dead from Maui wildfires; Red Cross and National Guard rush to help

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoLillian Tsang
Published August 9, 2023 at 3:17 PM HST
Aerial image shows damage from the wildfires burning in Maui.
Richard Olsten
/
County of Maui
Aerial image shows damage from the wildfires burning in Maui.
  • Officials provide updates on the Hawaiʻi Island and Maui wildfires. Six people on Maui are dead and 2,100 more are seeking shelter. Follow HPR's live coverage here | Full Story
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol describes the first year of Maui County's Agriculture Department
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton gives a Reality Check on affordable housing and the targeted beneficiaries | Full Story
  • Lonohana Estate Chocolate's Seneca Klassen on the journey from bean to bar | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation MauiHawaiʻi Islandfood
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
