The Conversation: Pilot program monitors road usage; World adventurer lands in Hawaiʻi
- Navy Captain Mark Sohaney talks about short and long-term plans to ease congestion in and out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam as construction kicks off | Full Story
- State Transportation Department Director Ed Sniffen and Road Usage Project Manager Mindy Kimura explain pilot program to implement road usage charges | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair explains Kevin Dayton's story about lack of funding for the Correctional System Oversight Commission in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- The Explorers Club Hawaiʻi Chapter Chairman Mark Blackburn and photographer Enzo Barracco talk about past adventures and plans to explore Hawaiʻi | Full Story
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio shares details about an upcoming exhibit featuring artwork of etcher John Kelly and sculptor/photographer Kate Kelly. It runs August 1–13 at the Downtown Art Center | Full Story