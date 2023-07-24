EVs will be first to join pilot program for road usage charges

A pilot program to charge motorists based on their mileage is about to kick off. Electric vehicle owners will be part of the first test run.

Ed Sniffen, director of the state Department of Transportation, said the program is part of an effort to move away from a gas tax in order to fund highways.

"For us, it shouldn't matter what kind of fuel you're using. When you're using the road system, the impacts are on the miles that you drive," Sniffen explained.

"We wanted to make sure that we put together a system that's more equitable for everybody. We shouldn't be charging you for sitting in congestion. We shouldn't be charging you for the different types of fuel use," he added.

Drivers of electric vehicles can opt into the pilot program starting 2025. Sniffen said all electric vehicles will be charged under the system by 2028. The full plan is set to move forward by 2033.

