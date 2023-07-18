© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: State land director shares updates; Ballet Hawaiʻi unveils summer program

By Catherine Cruz
Published July 18, 2023 at 3:56 PM HST
Wikimedia Commons
/
  • Is it necessary emergency action or executive overreach? HPR's Sabrina Bodon covers the governor's proclamation that aims to speed up the construction of affordable housing | Full Story
  • Department of Land and Natural Resources Director Dawn Chang tackles many difficult issues while working to protect Hawaiʻi's cultural and natural resources | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair covers the Kevin Dayton's story about smuggled contraband at a Honolulu prison in today's Reality CheckFull Story
  • Composer Takashi Koshi and Ballet Hawaiʻi Artistic Director Pamela Taylor Tongg talk about the summer program that feature two ballets: Koshi's "Urashima Taro" and "By George" | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
