The Conversation

The Conversation: Skyline artwork signage nonexistent; Theatre spotlights first Chinese woman in America

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian TsangRussell Subiono
Published July 13, 2023 at 3:38 PM HST
Cory Lum
/
Civil Beat
  • WCIT Architecture Vice President Daniel Kanekuni details design planning that went into artwork signage, imparting a sense of place at each Skyway station
  • HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi explains a Keaukaha pilot program, which will allow the community manage the impacts of tourism | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair discusses Kevin Dayton's story about prolonged detainment of a female Hilo inmate in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Director Reiko Ho talks about the the complex history of the Chinese in the U.S. and a story inspired by the true-life events of Afong Moy, the first Chinese woman in America. Lloyd Suh's The Chinese Lady will be onstage at Mānoa Valley Theatre until July 30
  • Highlands Intermediate School students Emma Forges and Brynna Colmenares recount their NPR's Student Podcast Challenge experience. Click here to listen to their entry
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
