The Conversation: Skyline artwork signage nonexistent; Theatre spotlights first Chinese woman in America
- WCIT Architecture Vice President Daniel Kanekuni details design planning that went into artwork signage, imparting a sense of place at each Skyway station
- HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi explains a Keaukaha pilot program, which will allow the community manage the impacts of tourism | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair discusses Kevin Dayton's story about prolonged detainment of a female Hilo inmate in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Director Reiko Ho talks about the the complex history of the Chinese in the U.S. and a story inspired by the true-life events of Afong Moy, the first Chinese woman in America. Lloyd Suh's The Chinese Lady will be onstage at Mānoa Valley Theatre until July 30
- Highlands Intermediate School students Emma Forges and Brynna Colmenares recount their NPR's Student Podcast Challenge experience. Click here to listen to their entry