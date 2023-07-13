© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local News

Pilot program empowers this Hawaiʻi Island community to manage tourism themselves

Hawaii Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published July 13, 2023 at 9:59 AM HST
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
/
HPR

The coastal community of Keaukaha on Hawaiʻi Island has been flagged as a tourist "hotspot" by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. Residents there say they have been feeling the pressure for years.

A new pilot program aims to empower the Keaukaha community to manage the impacts of tourism themselves.

A sign reads "Kuʻu Home O Lehia" at the location of Lehia, also known as King's Landing.
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
/
HPR
A sign reads "Kuʻu Home O Lehia" at the location of Lehia, also known as King's Landing.

Lehia native ʻĀinaaloha Ioane’s family has been coming to Waiuli Beach Park for generations.

"So kēia, this loko iʻa is Honokea. The ocean is Waiuli, our lae over there is Puakahinano. Then after Puakahinano, we hit Lehia," Ioane said.

Ioane is the project coordinator for the Keliʻi William Ioane Legacy Foundation. The organization is the community lead for the Keaukaha Stewardship Program.

"The intent of the stewardship program right now is to first identify what’s happening. And once we can understand what’s happening then we can have discussions with our community about, 'Okay, how do we feel about what we see is happening?'” Ioane said.

Impacts from tourism could mean tour buses blocking public walkways, bathrooms running out of toilet paper, or tourists getting hurt traversing the rugged lava rock coastline.

For Keaukaha resident Sue Champany, the impacts of tourism are heightened on cruise ship days. She recalls the first day the cruise ships returned following the COVID-19 lockdown.

Tourists being dropped off at Waiuli Beach Park on a cruise ship day.
1 of 4  — img_7400_720.jpg
Tourists being dropped off at Waiuli Beach Park on a cruise ship day.
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi / HPR
Waiuli Beach Park on Hawaiʻi Island.
Waiuli Beach Park on Hawaiʻi Island.
Waiuli Beach Park on Hawaiʻi Island.
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi / HPR
Cruise ship at Hilo Port.
Cruise ship at Hilo Port.
Cruise ship at Hilo Port.
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi / HPR
Waiuli Beach Park on Hawaiʻi Island.
Waiuli Beach Park on Hawaiʻi Island.
Waiuli Beach Park on Hawaiʻi Island.
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi / HPR

"I was here, I saw it. And the whole neighborhood was like 'What the heck is going on?' We started counting. 600 tourists later in less than six hours, we knew we had a big problem on our hands. That’s a lot of people in a five-acre park," she said.

Ioane said that's just one reason why they created the stewardship program. "The goal is that we create a mechanism for the community to constantly input and have a say on what’s happening in our wahi."

Last year, more than nine million tourists visited Hawaiʻi. Ilihia Gionson, the Public Affairs Officer for HTA, said when they talk about tourism, they're not talking about managing nine million visitors. It's about managing the nine visitors.

Local News
Governor appoints Takioka, Miyasato to HTA's Board of Directors
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

"ʻAʻole pili kēlā nui o ka ʻeiwa miliona, pili i ka ʻeiwa. [FADE] Pili i nā malihini ʻeiwa i ʻike ʻole i ke ʻano e mālama ʻia ka honu, pili i nā malihini ʻeiwa i ʻike ʻole i kahi kūpono e hoʻokū ai ke kaʻa, pili i nā ʻeiwa i lele i ka pā ʻuea a komo ma kahi kūpono ʻole."

Gionson said they're talking about the nine tourists who don’t know how to properly observe the sea turtles, the nine tourists who don’t know where to park, the nine tourists who go past the gate and enter land they aren’t supposed to. Every community has a different approach.

Tags
Local News Hawaiʻi IslandtourismNative Hawaiian
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
