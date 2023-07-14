Mānoa Valley Theatre's new production asks what it means to be Asian in America

The curtains are rising on the story of Afong Moy, the first Chinese woman in America, at Mānoa Valley Theatre.

Lloyd Suh's "The Chinese Lady" paints a dark yet whimsical portrait of America through Moy's eyes. The play is inspired by true-life events.

Reiko Ho, director of the production, said she had put on a regional production of the play in Florida, but she knows "The Chinese Lady" will resonate with Hawaiʻi audiences in a special way.

"In Hawaiʻi, there are so many different Asians from so many different backgrounds — some of us here for generations, from plantation times, and others of us newly arrived, like the Chinese lady," Ho said.

"These members of the cast, they all bring that. All of them have a very different Asian American experience."

The play will run from July 13 until July 30.

Tickets are on sale now at manoavalleytheatre.com .

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 13, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.