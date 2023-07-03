The Conversation: Removing Falls of Clyde from Pier 7; Studying native snail extinction
- State Transportation Director Ed Sniffen and State Harbors Deputy Director Dre Kalili discuss the steps to delist the schooner the Falls of Clyde from the National Register of Historic Places
- HPR's Sabrina Bodon reports on opening weekend for Honolulu Rail's Skyline riders | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi Pacific University professor Brenden Holland on the mystery of snail extinction at Kaʻena Point
- Jazz vocalist Sarah Moyers talks to The Conversation on life as a singer in the Air Force Band of the Pacific-Hawaiʻi