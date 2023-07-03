© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Jazz vocalist inspires Air Force from the skies to the stage

Hawaii Public Radio | By Stephanie Han
Published July 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM HST
Staff Sgt. Sarah Moyers performs at the Subang Air Base, Malaysia.
Senior Airman Jessi Roth
/
USAF Band of the Pacific-Hawaiʻi
When she decided to become a singer, Staff Sgt. Sarah Moyers did not expect her career to lead her to the military.

But as a member of the U.S. Air Force, she has found her place performing for airmen.

Moyers is a lead vocalist for the USAF Band of the Pacific-Hawaiʻi at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The group has toured across the Pacific, including Australia, Samoa, and Papua New Guinea.

"I wanted to be a singer first, which I kind of came into later in life compared to a lot of people in the music industry," Moyers said.

"Near the end of my time in college, that's when I found out that all of our military service branches had bands, which is a great career choice if you're a new musician trying to get your footing in that industry."

Moyers credits her voice teacher, Darden Purcell, for her successful career path.

The ensemble works to build morale and inspire the troops. A list of their gigs can be found at their Facebook page.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 3, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 

Tags
The Conversation musicMilitary
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Stephanie Han
