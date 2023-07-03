The state's plan to remove Falls of Clyde from Honolulu Harbor

For decades, Falls of Clyde has been a designated U.S. National Historic Landmark.

The ship, which is the only surviving iron-hulled four-masted full rigged ship in the world, has found a home at Pier 7.

Now the state wants to remove the ship from Honolulu Harbor. To do so, it must also delist Falls of Clyde from the State and National Register of Historic Places.

"We are not saying that it's not historically significant," said Dre Kalili, deputy director for Harbors at the state Department of Transportation.

"But we are acknowledging that it has lost the historic integrity that's required to remain on these lists."

Ed Sniffen, state transportation director, said it will be at least several months before the state can make any progress to delist Falls of Clyde.

Removing the ship would facilitate the redevelopment of the area.

