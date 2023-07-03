© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The state's plan to remove Falls of Clyde from Honolulu Harbor

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 3, 2023 at 2:24 PM HST
Wikipedia Commons
Wikipedia Commons
/

For decades, Falls of Clyde has been a designated U.S. National Historic Landmark.

The ship, which is the only surviving iron-hulled four-masted full rigged ship in the world, has found a home at Pier 7.

Now the state wants to remove the ship from Honolulu Harbor. To do so, it must also delist Falls of Clyde from the State and National Register of Historic Places.

Workers at Falls of Clyde in 2019.
Local News
State wants to delist historic ship Falls of Clyde from registry
HPR News Staff

"We are not saying that it's not historically significant," said Dre Kalili, deputy director for Harbors at the state Department of Transportation.

"But we are acknowledging that it has lost the historic integrity that's required to remain on these lists."

Ed Sniffen, state transportation director, said it will be at least several months before the state can make any progress to delist Falls of Clyde.

Removing the ship would facilitate the redevelopment of the area.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 3, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 

Tags
The Conversation Falls of Clydeenvironmentculture
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories