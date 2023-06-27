The Conversation: New book focuses on China, Russia history; Inside an Army seed bank
- Historian Philip Snow pens researched-narrative on complex Sino-Russian relationship in his latest book, "China and Russia: Four Centuries of Conflict and Concord"
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio delves into the physical and financial burdens Micronesian veterans face when seeking health care | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra highlights the plight of foster kids who have been sleeping in hotels and state offices in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Makanani Akiona and Kapua Kawelo both work for the Army Natural Resources Program, which is home to the only seed bank funded by the U.S. Department of Defense
- Frankie Koethe and Tracy Mercer of the NOAA's Hawaiian Monk Seal Program share updates and ask the public to report sightings to the Marine Wildlife. To report a monk seal sighting, call 888-256-9840