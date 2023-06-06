© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: EPA releases new Red Hill consent order; Saving Hawaiʻi's lei industry

By Catherine Cruz,
Stephanie HanLillian Tsang
Published June 6, 2023 at 3:21 PM HST
Courtesy of U.S. Navy
  • The Environmental Protection Agency's Region 9 Director Amy Miller and retired Army Col. Ann Wright weigh in on EPA's work plan to defuel Red Hill
  • HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon follows the controversial salary hikes at the Honolulu City Council | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marina Riker explains how some Maui condo owners want to leverage a county financing tool to save their homes from rising sea levels in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Hawaiian Earth Recycling Hawaiʻi Division Senior Vice President Marvin Min expounds on the benefits of green-waste composting
  • BEHawaiʻi Executive Director Makana Reilly explains how the group's new project "Lei Poinaʻole" or The Never Forgotten Lei" could revitalize Hawaiʻi's lei industry, from growers to makers
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
