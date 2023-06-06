The Conversation: EPA releases new Red Hill consent order; Saving Hawaiʻi's lei industry
- The Environmental Protection Agency's Region 9 Director Amy Miller and retired Army Col. Ann Wright weigh in on EPA's work plan to defuel Red Hill
- HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon follows the controversial salary hikes at the Honolulu City Council | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marina Riker explains how some Maui condo owners want to leverage a county financing tool to save their homes from rising sea levels in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Hawaiian Earth Recycling Hawaiʻi Division Senior Vice President Marvin Min expounds on the benefits of green-waste composting
- BEHawaiʻi Executive Director Makana Reilly explains how the group's new project "Lei Poinaʻole" or The Never Forgotten Lei" could revitalize Hawaiʻi's lei industry, from growers to makers