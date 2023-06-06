EPA official, former Army colonel weigh in on defueling Red Hill

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has finalized a Red Hill work plan for defueling and will hold a webinar next week to discuss the document.

EPA Region 9 Director Amy Miller said more than 1,700 people weighed in on the work order expressing concerns over the November 2021 fuel spill and the November 2022 toxic firefighting foam spill.

"We received a lot of comments concerning putting in a defueling deadline. So we changed our order to include a deadline and what that is, is that we're requiring the Navy and DLA — Defense Logistics Agency — to put within their Defueling Plan 2.0 a specific deadline for defueling. And that plan needs to be approved by EPA," Miller said.

The U.S. military has proposed an October start date for a plan to drain the World War II-era fuel tank facility that poisoned people on the Navy water system after it leaked jet fuel.

Catherine Cruz / HPR

Joining EPA, state Health Department and military officials at a meeting Monday were some of the Navy’s biggest critics: the Sierra Club of Hawaiʻi and Oʻahu Water Protectors.

The groups began making a 250-foot ti leaf lei, a symbol of their fight to protect Hawaiʻi's water. It will be displayed at Thomas Square later this year on a holiday marking Sovereignty Restoration Day in Hawaiʻi.

Retired Army Col. Ann Wright has been a vocal critic of holding the military accountable for its actions. She is encouraged that the military's Joint Task Force - Red Hill is taking steps to do what she believes is right.

Wright said she was surprised to learn that only about 170 people have sought help with the health clinic finally set up by the military to address concerns by civilian families whose drinking water was contaminated by the fuel because they are hooked up to the military’s water system.

Wright said she hopes families take advantage of the resource even though she acknowledges that trust may be a concern.

"After the experience that people have had, a lot of people are still buying their own water," Wright said.

Next week’s EPA webinar will be at 5 p.m. on June 13. Click here for more event information.

