Navy's Red Hill Clinic opens for civilians exposed to jet fuel water contamination

A Department of Defense clinic for those affected by the Red Hill water contamination in 2021 has opened to civilians.

The Defense Health Agency Region Indo-Pacific clinic started serving military members and their families in January to address long-term health effects related to the Red Hill fuel spill. Civilians on the Navy's water system from November 2021 to March 2022 are now eligible for the same care as of Monday.

Greg Hall / U.S. Navy A passageway at the Naval Health Clinic Hawaiʻi’s Branch Health Clinic – Makalapa where the Defense Health Agency Region Indo-Pacific (DHAR-IP) Red Hill Clinic is located.

The clinic offers medical assessments and care at Red Hill Clinic at Branch Health Clinic Makalapa at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, or at Tripler Army Medical Center.

The eligibility is granted by a Secretarial Designee (SECDES) status to civilians exposed to water contamination on the Navy's water line, but does not establish entitlement care at DOD expense, according to a press release.

The service is for those experiencing long-term issues related to jet fuel contamination. A variety of health issues including skin rashes and gastrointestinal problems have been reported.

Appointments can be made through the TRICARE Nurse Advice Line. Those without military base access will receive additional information on accessing the Red Hill Clinic during the appointment booking process.

Appointments are available Monday through Friday.

