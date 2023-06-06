© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

New initiative to strengthen Hawaiʻi's lei and flower industry

Hawaii Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published June 6, 2023 at 6:09 PM HST
Did you know that most of the flowers used for lei and sold this graduation season are imported? Hawaiʻi's lei industry is in danger of slowly disappearing as aging flower farmers find it more difficult to get the next generation interested in the business.

A group called BEHawaiʻi is behind the push to support and preserve Hawaiʻi's lei industry. Executive Director Makana Reilly sat down with The Conversation to talk about the Lei Poinaʻole Project — the never forgotten lei.

The program has funds from the Federal Administration for Native Americans to support eight existing lei growers and eventually develop 16 new growers across Hawai‘i by 2025.

Lillian Tsang

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 6, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 

