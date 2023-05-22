The Conversation: Mixed bag of gains for housing, homeless crisis; History of polo in the islands
- Gavin Thornton, executive director of Hawaii Appleseed Center for Law and Economic Justice, discusses the mixed bag of results from lawmakers attempting to address the housing and homeless crises during the 2023 legislative session
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marina Starleaf Riker takes a closer look at Maui's 60-year-old zoning codes and the confusion and conflict they cause property owners and government officials in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Award-winning Hawaiʻi pianist and immigrant Ginny Liu discusses growing up as a child prodigy and recently receiving the Ellis Island Medal of Honor
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio shares the health impacts of "Spam culture" in our state | Full Story
- Local polo enthusiasts Allen Hoe and Chris Dawson talk about the history of the sport in our islands