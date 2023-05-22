Housing advocate calls for a departure from the status quo to meet basic needs

As the executive director of the Hawaiʻi Appleseed Center for Law and Economic Justice, Gavin Thornton has watched Hawaiʻi's housing and homeless crisis worsen over the last decade.

In recent years, he said state lawmakers have been better about helping families who struggle to make ends meet — such as starting the earned income tax credit. But coming out of the 2023 legislative session, Thornton said there was not much long-term progress on fundamentally improving affordable housing and addressing homelessness.

"Going into session, there was talk of this big budget surplus, and then there would be funding for all these important programs that people need. And at the end of session, we just didn't see that happen in a significant way," he said.

Thornton also shared his thoughts about the failed conveyance tax bill, Hawaiʻi's attitude toward homelessness and more.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 19, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.