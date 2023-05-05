© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: Hawaiʻi judge wins national recognition; New book highlights Portuguese history

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published May 5, 2023 at 3:32 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
aliiolani hale intermediate court of appeals supreme court
Coolcaesar/Wikimedia Commons
/
Creative Commons 4.0 license
  • Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Justice Sabrina McKenna talks about her three-decade career as a judge. She was recently honored with the 2023 Margaret Brent Women Lawyers of Achievement Award
  • Honolulu Civil Beat Editor and General Manager Patti Epler delves into the federal investigation into public corruption in today's Reality Check Full Story
  • Kailua resident Danny Abreu teamed up with author and filmmaker Nelson Ponta-Garça to write a book about generations of Portuguese in Hawaiʻi
  • Political historian and author Tom Coffman reviewed the Smithsonian exhibit "1898: U.S. Imperial Visions and Revisions," which will be on display through February 2024
Tags
The Conversation history
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes