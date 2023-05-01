The Conversation: Plumeria farm shares love for frangipani; USS Bowfin celebrates 80th anniversary
- HPR reporter Casey Harlow covers the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority's uncertain future as the legislative readies to close this week | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra writes about the problem with confidential lawsuits in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Jim Little shares his plumeria passion with his son Clark and grandson Dane. The family's Haleʻiwa farm, Little Plumeria Farms is open to visitors for the first time with public and private tours scheduled through October | Full Story
- Chuck Merkel, Executive Director of the Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum, speaks about the USS Bowfin's celebrated service and place in naval history
- Author Elizabeth Nguyen's debut book, Aloha Vietnam, depicts two generations of a Vietnamese family coming to terms with mental health treatment and recovery | Full Story