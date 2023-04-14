The Conversation: Hawaiian Dredging's $3B contract yields local jobs; Keck Observatory discovers black hole collisions
- Hawaiian Dredging Vice President of Human Resources Manu Bermudes talks about the company's history and a $3 billion contract that means more local jobs
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Jack Truesdale gives a Reality Check on the police department's purchase of questionable guns | Full Story
- Kapiʻolani Sex Abuse Treatment Center Executive Director Lynn Costales Matsuoka talks about Sexual Assault Awareness Month and resources to help families
- Keck Observatory Chief Scientist John O'Meara explains the collisions and flight of black holes