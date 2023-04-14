© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Local resources for those who have been sexually abused

Hawaii Public Radio | By Stephanie Han
Published April 14, 2023 at 5:22 PM HST
In recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, The Conversation talked with Lynn Costales Matsuoka, the executive director of the Sex Abuse Treatment Center of Kapiʻolani Medical Center for Women & Children.

She shared how parents can keep communication lines open with their children, and how victims can access local resources.

The SATC's 24/7 crisis hotline is 808-524-7273. Web chat is also available on SATCHawaii.org.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 14, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Stephanie Han
