The Conversation

The Conversation: Plaintiffs in water contamination lawsuit speak; Clearing the air on self-certification

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published March 29, 2023 at 2:31 PM HST
Red Hill Well water sampling
Petty Officer 2nd Class MarQueon/Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet
/
Digital
(April 22, 2022) A Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor collects a water sample from a granular activated carbon filter as a part of real-time monitoring at Red Hill Well. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar'Queon A. D. Tramble)
  • Army Maj. Amanda Feindt and Navy Ensign Koda Freeman explain why they decided to sue the military over Red Hill fuel contamination in their drinking water while stationed in Hawaiʻi
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Blaze Lovell discusses where the $20 million spent determining how to replace Aloha Stadium went in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Architect and AIA Honolulu President Todd Hassler breaks down how a self-certification process on O‘ahu will help ease the city's building permit application backlog
  • Manu Minute shares the sounds of one of Hawaiʻi's most endangered native birds, the kiwikiu, or the Maui parrotbill. | Full Story
  • Hale O Nā Aliʻi O Hawaiʻi Premier Hailama Farden talks about the benevolent society's origins and purpose
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
