Abigail Kawānanakoa laid to rest at Mauna ʻAla

Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa was laid to rest Monday at Mauna ʻAla in a private ceremony attended by members of Hale O Nā Aliʻi O Hawaiʻi — house of the high chiefs or nobles.

The group originally was composed of many descendants of Hawaiian monarchs, the ali’i. Kawānanakoa was a member of the royal benevolent society for 60 years and held a high-ranking position in the group.

The members stood guard at the mausoleum last month after she lay in state at ʻIolani Palace and then was transferred to the chapel for funeral services for a select group of the community.

Hale O Nā Aliʻi O Hawaiʻi said it is their kuleana to take care of their own. The public services drew more than a hundred of its members from across the state to pay homage to her and the Kawānanakoa line.

Hailama Farden is the “premier” of the group. He said there are funeral rituals and cultural traditions they honor. Some are shared publicly, some are not.

He explained the rich history that played out at the palace and at the royal mausoleum. The Conversation sat down with Farden last week before Kawānanakoa’s final private services. Construction on the crypt’s final touches is still underway.

