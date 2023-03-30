© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Abigail Kawānanakoa laid to rest at Mauna ʻAla

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published March 29, 2023 at 6:02 PM HST
Hailama Farden
Jennifer Sinco Kelleher/AP
/
AP
Paula Akana, left, executive director of ʻIolani Palace, and Hailama Farden, of Hale O Nā Aliʻi O Hawaiʻi, a royal Hawaiian society, arrive at a news conference Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at the palace in Honolulu to announce the death of Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa at the age of 96. Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaiʻi's largest landowners, died on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher)

Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa was laid to rest Monday at Mauna ʻAla in a private ceremony attended by members of Hale O Nā Aliʻi O Hawaiʻi — house of the high chiefs or nobles.

The group originally was composed of many descendants of Hawaiian monarchs, the ali’i. Kawānanakoa was a member of the royal benevolent society for 60 years and held a high-ranking position in the group.

The members stood guard at the mausoleum last month after she lay in state at ʻIolani Palace and then was transferred to the chapel for funeral services for a select group of the community.

Hale O Nā Aliʻi O Hawaiʻi said it is their kuleana to take care of their own. The public services drew more than a hundred of its members from across the state to pay homage to her and the Kawānanakoa line.

Hailama Farden is the “premier” of the group. He said there are funeral rituals and cultural traditions they honor. Some are shared publicly, some are not.

He explained the rich history that played out at the palace and at the royal mausoleum. The Conversation sat down with Farden last week before Kawānanakoa’s final private services. Construction on the crypt’s final touches is still underway.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 29, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
