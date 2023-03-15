© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Planning and Permitting Department on thin ice; 'Defining Courage' honors 442nd soldiers

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published March 15, 2023 at 3:49 PM HST
Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting
  • Director of the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting, Dawn Apuna, delves into problems plaguing her department and possible solutions | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair discusses Christina Jedra's story about PFAS tainted groundwater in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote highlights the danger of 'Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease' to local invertebrates
  • Manu Minute shares the call of the Layson albatross, or the mōlō | Full Story
  • Journalist and producer David Ono talks about Defining Courage, a multimedia experience honoring Japanese American soldiers who fought in the 442nd Regimental Combat Team during World War Two | Full Story
The Conversation Department of Planning and PermittingenvironmentTheater
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
