The Conversation: Water contamination issues parallel in Okinawa and Oʻahu; Celebrating women surfers at The Eddie
- Environmental lawyer Marti Townsend underscores parallels between Okinawa's PFAS-polluted aquifer and Oʻahu's Red Hill situation | Full Story
- HPR's Casey Harlow details Honolulu City Council scrutiny over Mayor Rick Blangiardi's proposed budget | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair delves into John Hill's article about a federal probe into wage discrepancies at a Honolulu drug rehab facility in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi alum Dr. Lee Buenconsejo-Lum steps into a new role as interim dean of UH's John A. Burns School of Medicine | Full Story
- Trailblazing women surfers Keala Kennelly, Makani Adric, Paige Alms, Andrea Moller, and Emily Erickson share their journeys to The Eddie and ways to support women surfers | Full Story