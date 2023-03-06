Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: Water contamination issues parallel in Okinawa and Oʻahu; Celebrating women surfers at The Eddie

By Catherine Cruz,
Stephanie Han
Published March 6, 2023 at 4:16 PM HST
Red Hill water Well Shaft NOT FUEL LINE
Seaman Chris Thomas/Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet
/
DVIDS
AIEA, Hawaii (Jan. 14, 2022) - Pipes waiting for installation at the Red Hill Well Shaft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)
  • Environmental lawyer Marti Townsend underscores parallels between Okinawa's PFAS-polluted aquifer and Oʻahu's Red Hill situation | Full Story
  • HPR's Casey Harlow details Honolulu City Council scrutiny over Mayor Rick Blangiardi's proposed budget | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair delves into John Hill's article about a federal probe into wage discrepancies at a Honolulu drug rehab facility in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • University of Hawaiʻi alum Dr. Lee Buenconsejo-Lum steps into a new role as interim dean of UH's John A. Burns School of Medicine | Full Story
  • Trailblazing women surfers Keala Kennelly, Makani Adric, Paige Alms, Andrea Moller, and Emily Erickson share their journeys to The Eddie and ways to support women surfers | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
