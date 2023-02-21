The Conversation: Timeshares experience healthy rebound; WWII history spotlights Black soldiers in Hawaiʻi
- American Resort Development Association President and CEO Jason Gamel discusses timeshare trends as the industry bounces back from COVID restrictions | Full Story
- HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon examines upcoming legislation that affects emergency dispatchers | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Blaze Lovell reviews the idea of Hawaiʻi's legislature meeting year-round in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi Pacific University professor Allison Gough spotlights the local experience of African-American soldiers stationed in Hawaiʻi during World War II | Full Story