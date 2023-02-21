Little known story of Black soldiers in Hawaiʻi during World War II

In recognition of Black History Month, The Conversation continues to look at the role Black people have played in Hawaiʻi’s history.

Hawaiʻi Pacific University history professor Allison Gough turns the spotlight on World War II and some 30,000 African-Americans in the islands.

She spoke with The Conversation about how their experience of hospitality and island culture led many to take part in the Civil Rights Movement on the continent after the war.

Gouch also shared a significant protest by Black soldiers on Oʻahu and how local culture affected race relations on the continent in the 1940s and '50s.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 21, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.