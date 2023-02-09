The Conversation: International implications of Chinese spy balloon; Natural disaster hotline to share anxiety
- Chaminade University Political Economist Christopher McNally talks implications of the downed Chinese weather research balloon that may be part of a "global" fleet
- Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair shares reporter Kirsten Downey's story on renovation plans for Sea Life Park in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- HPR reporter Ku`uwehi Hiraishi follows a brewing battle revolving around a bill that would reverse a ban on development in Kakaʻako Makai| Full Story
- Child and Family Service Director of East Hawaii Programs Christine Fliniau discusses how the Natural Disaster Hotline gives people a chance to destress and get connected to resources for help
- KAT Charities Executive Director Karen Tysen explains the group's mission to care for and stabilize outdoor colonies as well as educate the public about the importance of Trap, Neuter, Return or TNR | Full Story