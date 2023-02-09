Donate
The Conversation

Oʻahu animal rescue highlights the importance of spay and neuter

Hawaii Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published February 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM HST
Killer Cat Poop
Audrey McAvoy/AP
/
AP
FILE - Stray kittens are seen in a cage at a mobile spay and neuter clinic run by the animal welfare group Poi Dogs and Popoki in Haleʻiwa, Hawaiʻi on Friday, September 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

No one knows for sure how many feral cats there are across the state but some estimates put the number on Oʻahu in the hundreds of thousands. KAT Charities is on a mission to stabilize outdoor colonies and educate the community about the work they do.

Executive Director Karen Tysen, a licensed neuropsychologist, has been leading the nonprofit animal rescue that focuses on Trap, Neuter, Return or TNR. She sat down with The Conversation to talk about rescuing Hawaiʻi's cats.

Beth Doughty and Karen Tysen_KAT.jpg
Hawaiʻi Public Radio
/
KAT Charities VP Beth Doughty, left, and Executive Director Karen Tysen at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

In partnership with cat cafe Toe Beans and Dreams, Tysen’s nonprofit will be holding cat trapping classes later this month.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 9, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
