Oʻahu animal rescue highlights the importance of spay and neuter

No one knows for sure how many feral cats there are across the state but some estimates put the number on Oʻahu in the hundreds of thousands. KAT Charities is on a mission to stabilize outdoor colonies and educate the community about the work they do.

Executive Director Karen Tysen, a licensed neuropsychologist, has been leading the nonprofit animal rescue that focuses on Trap, Neuter, Return or TNR. She sat down with The Conversation to talk about rescuing Hawaiʻi's cats.

Hawaiʻi Public Radio / KAT Charities VP Beth Doughty, left, and Executive Director Karen Tysen at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

In partnership with cat cafe Toe Beans and Dreams, Tysen’s nonprofit will be holding cat trapping classes later this month.

