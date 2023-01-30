Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: FBI prioritizes public corruption; Hanauma Bay study takeaways

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published January 30, 2023 at 3:05 PM HST
ap_hanauma_bay_2016_coral_reef.jpg
  • FBI Special Agent in Charge for the Pacific Region Steven Merrill reflects on the importance of public input helping ferret out public corruption
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore highlights ongoing controversy around Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources nominee Dawn Chang in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi Institute for Marine Biology researcher Kuʻulei Rodgers previews takeaways from a five-year capacity study of Hanauma Bay
  • HPR reporter Casey Harlow discusses Gov. Josh Green's emergency proclamation to deal with Hawaiʻi's homeless crisis | Full Story
  • Award-winning producer and Maui-native Jason Baum talks about working with A-list talent and vying for a second Grammy
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
