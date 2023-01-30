The Conversation: FBI prioritizes public corruption; Hanauma Bay study takeaways
- FBI Special Agent in Charge for the Pacific Region Steven Merrill reflects on the importance of public input helping ferret out public corruption
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore highlights ongoing controversy around Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources nominee Dawn Chang in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi Institute for Marine Biology researcher Kuʻulei Rodgers previews takeaways from a five-year capacity study of Hanauma Bay
- HPR reporter Casey Harlow discusses Gov. Josh Green's emergency proclamation to deal with Hawaiʻi's homeless crisis | Full Story
- Award-winning producer and Maui-native Jason Baum talks about working with A-list talent and vying for a second Grammy