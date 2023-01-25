Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: Artificial intelligence in education; Plans to make Hawaiʻi roads safe and efficient

By Catherine Cruz
Published January 25, 2023 at 4:08 PM HST
AI teacher teaching AI
Sam Rowe for NPR
  • Contributing Editor Neal Milner examines the disruptive effect of artificial intelligence in higher education | Full Story
  • State Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen shares plans to make roadways safe and efficient, and to also expand information highways | Survey
  • HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi discusses proposals to be taken up this legislative session when it comes to Native Hawaiian issues | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat politics and opinion editor Chad Blair covers reporter Kirstin Downey's story about new park rangers/sleuths roaming Oʻahu parks and beaches in the future| Full Story
  • The native honeycreeper akepa is the subject of today's Manu Minute | Full Story
  • Honolulu Neighborhood Board Commission executive secretary Lloyd Yonenaka talks about the organization's 50-year history and seeking candidates for this year's upcoming elections
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
