Artificial intelligence vs. academic integrity

Artificial intelligence and machine learning have been around for a while, but the recent introduction of Chatbox, an AI that can generate decent essays, not to mention poetry, with just a couple of prompts, has really caught public attention.

One of the big questions from educators is: How does it affect teaching? How can you assign a research paper if a student can simply get Chatbox to generate one that is, as one professor said, good enough to be a B+? That’s the subject of The Long View with contributing editor Neal Milner.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 25, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.