Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Artificial intelligence vs. academic integrity

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 25, 2023 at 4:01 PM HST
Online vs. in-person college.
Hanna Barczyk for NPR

Artificial intelligence and machine learning have been around for a while, but the recent introduction of Chatbox, an AI that can generate decent essays, not to mention poetry, with just a couple of prompts, has really caught public attention.

One of the big questions from educators is: How does it affect teaching? How can you assign a research paper if a student can simply get Chatbox to generate one that is, as one professor said, good enough to be a B+? That’s the subject of The Long View with contributing editor Neal Milner.

Further reading:

Teaching In The Age Of AI Means Getting Creative | The Atlantic
The College Essay Is Dead | The Atlantic
ChatGPT: Optimizing Language Models for Dialogue | OpenAI

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 25, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation Neal Milner
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories