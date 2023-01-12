The Conversation: UH research dollars impact local economy; Seahorse farmers build aquaculture awareness
- Vassilis Syrmos, the University of Hawaiʻi Vice President for Research and Innovation, shares how the millions of research dollars, including funds from the U.S. military, impact the local economy and workforce
- HPR reporter Casey Harlow details the renewed call to legalize gambling through a proposed bill by local lawmakers | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore looks closer at the challenge of finding qualified Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transporation board members in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Carol Cozzi-Schmarr, co-founder of The Ocean Rider Seahorse Farm, reflects on the significance and challenge of running the world’s only seahorse farm
- Author Darien Hsu Gee discusses her new anthology of essays written by women of color, "NonWhite and Woman: 131 Micro Essays on Being in the World."