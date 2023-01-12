Local author on her new anthology of essays written by women of color

Darien Hsu Gee is an award-winning author from the Big Island who has compiled a collection of personal essays about being a woman of color. She recently released an anthology called "Nonwhite and Woman: 131 Micro Essays on Being in the World." The Conversation had a chance to speak with Hsu Gee about the writing life, and the book's personal narratives of family, beauty, ancestry and more.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 12, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.