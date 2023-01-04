Donate
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: UH President reflects on 2022, Aloha Stadium; Scientist makes music with volcano data

By Catherine Cruz,
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published January 4, 2023 at 2:38 PM HST
  • University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner reflects on 2022 lessons and looks ahead to the strategic challenges of Aloha Stadium, the workforce, and the economy | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Nick Grube discusses the failure of Republicans to agree on a speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives as Rep. Jill Tokuda waits to be sworn in, in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • HPR News Director Bill Dorman analyzes the impact of travel woes in the Asia-Pacific and the challenges of its traveling citizens | Full Story
  • Professor Patrick Hart of UH Hilo explains the song and pageantry of the peacock in today's Manu Minute | Full Story
  • Volcanologist Leif Karlstrom combines his passions for the violin and science by making music with volcano data
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute.
