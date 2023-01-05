Donate
The Conversation

Asia-Pacific travel industry navigates changing COVID-19 requirements

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 4, 2023 at 4:35 PM HST
Virus Outbreak Japan Haneda International Airport 101122 tokyo travel tourism
Eugene Hoshiko/AP
/
AP
A foreign traveler stands in front of a flight information board upon his arrival at the Haneda International Airport Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

We're just coming off what's traditionally a busy holiday period for travel in the United States, including in Hawaiʻi. International travel to the state remains relatively low, but there are several recent developments relating to travel in the Asia-Pacific. News Director Bill Dorman, the host of HPR's Asia Minute, spoke to The Conversation about the latest travel news, starting with China.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 4, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation tourism
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
