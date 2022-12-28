Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: Health care staffing crisis displaces kūpuna; Big Island artist expresses her musical truth

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian TsangRussell Subiono
Published December 28, 2022 at 2:33 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Medicaid pays the costs for about 62 percent of seniors who are living in nursing homes, some of the priciest health care available.
Tomas Rodriguez
/
Getty Images/Picture Press RM
Medicaid pays the costs for about 62 percent of seniors who are living in nursing homes, some of the priciest health care available.
  • Hilton Raethal, CEO of Healthcare Association of Hawaii, on Oahu Home Health Care, the health care staffing crisis, and displacement of Medicare dependent kūpuna
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton discusses the fight behind the Kona coffee label | Full Story
  • Neal Milner of HPR's The Long View talks about a Texas lens on home can be applied to Hawaii
  • Kimberly Uehisa, a future doctor and Island Pacific Academy alum, talks to The Conversation about winning seed funding to address health care disparities through a heart health app
  • Keanali'iomanae Bertelmann, Big Island musician, shares with The Conversation the story of her identity and musical truth in her debut album
Tags
The Conversation Health CaremusicNative HawaiianEducation
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes