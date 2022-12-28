Aspiring doctor shares her plans to give back to the islands

Kimberly Uehisa is thanking her lucky stars for landing in Honolulu before fierce winter storms hit on the mainland. The Culver City resident was back in town celebrating Island Pacific Academy’s “Home for the Holidays” alumni event earlier this month.

The 2015 graduate and board of trustees member just completed her master's degree and is applying for medical school. She spoke with HPR about returning to Oʻahu to improve access to health care and address health disparities.

Uehisa recently won $10,000 to develop a digital, avatar-based, health-education tool building on her early-stage research. The seed funding will go toward developing a fun app that Uehisa plans to use with future patients.

