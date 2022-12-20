Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: Gov. Green budget priorities; 2021 Mana Road Fire lawsuit

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoLillian Tsang
Published December 20, 2022 at 3:01 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
lg_josh_green.jpg
Hawaii Governor David Y. Ige via Flickr
/
  • HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon says increasing health care staffing and lowering the cost-of-living are among Gov. Green's budget priorities | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra covers Hawaiʻi's congressional delegation as they step up the pressure on the military about the latest spill at the Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility | Full Story
  • Attorney Bridget Morgan-Bickerton explains why Hawaiʻi Island ranchers are suing Parker Ranch for one of the largest fires in the state last year
  • Waimānalo Limu Hui president Ikaika Rogerson on how to make a lei out of limu
  • Paʻauilo resident Romel Dela Cruz shares a bit of his family history in honor of Sakada Day
Tags
The Conversation historybudgetlimuJosh Green
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
More Episodes