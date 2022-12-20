The Conversation: Gov. Green budget priorities; 2021 Mana Road Fire lawsuit
- HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon says increasing health care staffing and lowering the cost-of-living are among Gov. Green's budget priorities | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra covers Hawaiʻi's congressional delegation as they step up the pressure on the military about the latest spill at the Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility | Full Story
- Attorney Bridget Morgan-Bickerton explains why Hawaiʻi Island ranchers are suing Parker Ranch for one of the largest fires in the state last year
- Waimānalo Limu Hui president Ikaika Rogerson on how to make a lei out of limu
- Paʻauilo resident Romel Dela Cruz shares a bit of his family history in honor of Sakada Day