Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: Tours may begin for Maunaloa viewing; The cultural significance of Pele and the volcano

Published December 9, 2022 at 2:54 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Hawaii Volcano
Gregory Bull
/
AP
Motorists make their way along as people search for a vantage point of the erupting Maunaloa volcano, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaiʻi.
  • Ed Sniffen, director of Department of Transportation announces lava from Maunaloa has slowed, viewing route safe, and tours will begin
  • Lanihuli Kanahele of the Edith Kanaka'ole Foundation explains the cultural significance of Pele and Maunaloa's eruption and the need to respect the environment
  • Eric Johnson, Artistic Director of Hawaiʻi Theater for Youth, discusses live performance of The Pa'akai We Bring, a final segment of our Salt Series
Tags
The Conversation native HawaiiansMaunaloaenvironmentTheater
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer of The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Stephanie Han
More Episodes