The Conversation: Big Island mayor offers practical suggestions for Maunaloa visitors; Wholesale salt farm on Molokaʻi

Published December 7, 2022 at 3:32 PM HST
  • Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth offers practical suggestions to Maunaloa visitors urging respect and caution to ensure the safety of those who witness the lava flow | Full Story
  • Charles Morrison, former East-West Center president, reveals that Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation senior officials informally meet in Hawaiʻi, affirming the U.S. stake in the future of the Asia-Pacific region | Full Story
  • George Joseph of Hawaii Kai Corporation recounts the story of a Molokaʻi whole salt farm and the production of a brand known as Soul of the Sea that distributes to high-end restaurants and spas
The Conversation Maunaloa Native Hawaiian environment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
