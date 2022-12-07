Hawaiʻi plays important role as US prepares to host APEC summit

A leading international organization focused on the Asia-Pacific is meeting in Honolulu this week. Senior officials of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum are holding an informal gathering to lay out plans for next year’s APEC leader’s meeting. The U.S. will host that summit next year in San Francisco — 12 years after President Obama hosted the leaders’ meeting in Hawaiʻi.

Charles Morrison of the East-West Center played a key role in that meeting. He told HPR’s Bill Dorman that this week’s meeting in Honolulu is symbolic as the U.S. takes the rotating leadership position in APEC for the next year. The 2022 summit was held in Thailand in November.

