The Conversation

Hawaiʻi plays important role as US prepares to host APEC summit

Hawaii Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published December 7, 2022 at 4:41 PM HST
Kamala Harris, Prayuth Chan-ocha APEC 2022 thailand
Haiyun Jiang/AP
/
Pool The New York Times
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha hold a Chalom, a bamboo basket symbolizing the "handing over of the baton," as the U.S. is the next summit host during the closing of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, APEC summit, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

A leading international organization focused on the Asia-Pacific is meeting in Honolulu this week. Senior officials of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum are holding an informal gathering to lay out plans for next year’s APEC leader’s meeting. The U.S. will host that summit next year in San Francisco — 12 years after President Obama hosted the leaders’ meeting in Hawaiʻi.

Charles Morrison of the East-West Center played a key role in that meeting. He told HPR’s Bill Dorman that this week’s meeting in Honolulu is symbolic as the U.S. takes the rotating leadership position in APEC for the next year. The 2022 summit was held in Thailand in November.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 7, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation East-West CenterAPEC
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
