The Conversation: Navy struggles to explain toxic foam spill; crowds flock to watch Hawaiʻi Island eruptions
- HPR's Sabrina Bodon investigates why the Navy cannot explain why toxic firefighting foam leaked from Red Hill facility | Full Story
- Jessica Ferracane, of the National Parks Service speaks to HPR's Russell Subiono about Maunaloa and Kilauea eruptions | Full Story
- Aiden Colton, of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration speaks about scientists and their evacuation from the weather observatory atop Maunaloa
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Nick Grube looks at efforts to get more money for housing for Native Hawaiians | Full Story
- Young climate activists and Hawai'i representative Amy Perruso speaks to HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote about the upcoming forum at the State Capitol this weekend