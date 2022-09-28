The Conversation: Hawaiʻi DOH fines Navy; Storyteller helps people to be seen
Hawaiʻi Department of Health discusses fines issued to Navy over waste water; State senator discusses Aloha Stadium project; Storyteller helps people to be seen; Manu Minute focuses on red junglefowl.
- Matt Kurano of the state Department of Health details the fine levied against the Navy over problems with the third largest sewage treatment plant in the islands
- State Sen. Glenn Wakai, the Senate tourism committee chair, discusses the Aloha Stadium Entertainment Project
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton focuses on rising prices in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Manu Minute shares the sounds of the red junglefowl
- Oʻahu storyteller Anette Arinix talks about how storytelling impacts community and changes lives | Stories Out Loud