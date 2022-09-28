Donate
The Conversation: Hawaiʻi DOH fines Navy; Storyteller helps people to be seen

Published September 28, 2022 at 2:24 PM HST
Hawaiʻi Department of Health discusses fines issued to Navy over waste water; State senator discusses Aloha Stadium project; Storyteller helps people to be seen; Manu Minute focuses on red junglefowl.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
