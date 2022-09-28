Honolulu event aims to bring people together through storytelling

"Stories Out Loud" is an opportunity to celebrate the diversity and commonality of the human experience through the art of storytelling. Described as a miniature version of The Moth, it's held on the last Thursday of every month on Oʻahu.

It was created by Anette Arinix, the Community Coordinator for The Hub Coworking Hawaii. Arinix is a storyteller that grew up on Oʻahu in a Samoan family. An actor and musical artist, she's a prominent presence in the local comedy scene. She stopped by The Conversation to share how storytelling impacts the community — and how it changed her life.

Stories Out Loud is scheduled for Thursday night starting at 6:30 p.m. at Hub Coworking Hawaiʻi.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 28, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.