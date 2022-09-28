Donate
The Conversation

Honolulu event aims to bring people together through storytelling

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published September 28, 2022 at 5:28 PM HST
main-event-august-2019-e1565660220207.jpg
Hub Coworking Hawaiʻi
/

"Stories Out Loud" is an opportunity to celebrate the diversity and commonality of the human experience through the art of storytelling. Described as a miniature version of The Moth, it's held on the last Thursday of every month on Oʻahu.

It was created by Anette Arinix, the Community Coordinator for The Hub Coworking Hawaii. Arinix is a storyteller that grew up on Oʻahu in a Samoan family. An actor and musical artist, she's a prominent presence in the local comedy scene. She stopped by The Conversation to share how storytelling impacts the community — and how it changed her life.

Stories Out Loud is scheduled for Thursday night starting at 6:30 p.m. at Hub Coworking Hawaiʻi.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 28, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation entertainmentliterature
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
