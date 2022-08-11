The Conversation: Raising urchins to protect coral reefs; Embracing the duality of higher education and Native roots
- Dave Cohen of the DLNR's Division of Aquatic Resources helped raise almost a million sea urchins to combat aggressive seaweed in Hawaiʻi waters
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton explains how the futures of two prominent beach clubs are being affected by climate change | Full Story
- College student Camille Leihulu Slagle participates in APM's audio project "Standing in Two Worlds: Native American College Diaries"
- Kumu Hula Patrick Makuakane debuts a new hula production, "Mahu," at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts