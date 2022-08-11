Native Hawaiian student at Stanford featured in national podcast about college experience

Kailua-native and Stanford University student Camille Leihulu Slagle was recently chosen to be part of American Public Media’s new project "Standing in Two Worlds: Native American College Diaries." In the national podcast, four Indigenous students share how they’re using higher education to strengthen ties to their Indigenous roots and support their people.

Slagle was the lone Native Hawaiian selected to participate. The rising junior spoke to The Conversation about her college experience — and what she hopes to bring back to her lāhui.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 11, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.