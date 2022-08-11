Donate
The Conversation

Native Hawaiian student at Stanford featured in national podcast about college experience

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published August 11, 2022 at 5:53 PM HST
Camille Leihulu Slagle with the Hawaiian flag
Courtesy Kaʻōhua Lucas/APM Reports
/
Camille Leihulu Slagle in Kailua on Oʻahu.

Kailua-native and Stanford University student Camille Leihulu Slagle was recently chosen to be part of American Public Media’s new project "Standing in Two Worlds: Native American College Diaries." In the national podcast, four Indigenous students share how they’re using higher education to strengthen ties to their Indigenous roots and support their people.

Slagle was the lone Native Hawaiian selected to participate. The rising junior spoke to The Conversation about her college experience — and what she hopes to bring back to her lāhui.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 11, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation Native HawaiianEducationScience
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
