Kumu Hula Patrick Makuakane to debut new show 'Mahu' in San Francisco

When The Conversation last talked with Kumu Hula Patrick Makuakane, he was preparing a project featuring the legend of Hiʻiaka. But the pandemic hit and that got put back on the back burner, though it may be released later this year.

But the other project that Makuakane had in mind was the hula production "Mahu," which was to be staged in 2020. He was happy to report that it will debut in October at the San Francisco Palace of Fine Arts Theatre. The Conversation talked to Makuakane about what to expect.

Click here for more information. Tickets for the show went on sale Thursday. It will feature guest artists Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, Kuini, and Kaumakaʻiwa Kanakaʻole.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 11, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.